Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Champions crowned at the 2024 Bodyboard State Titles

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 25 2024 - 11:21am, first published June 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Forster Bodyboard Club members have been named state champions at this year's one-day NSW Bodyboard Titles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.