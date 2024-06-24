Champions crowned at the 2024 Bodyboard State Titles

Two Forster Bodyboard Club members have been named state champions at this year's one-day NSW Bodyboard Titles.
Hel at Newcastle's Bar Beach on the weekend, Sunny Williams was crowned under 16 years champion, while Milica Ivic was judged the open women's champion.
Ranked number one in the tournament, Milica led all the way against her opponent Mariko Menzies, winning the title by 2.17.
Sunny was against some tough competition, taking out the third and final event by 3.03 ahead of Kai Atkinson.
Run with the support of the Newcastle Bodyboard Community, the event was challenging with athletes battling the elements of heavy winds and rain.
However, it showed the true greatness of the athletes who made the most out of every opportunity.
The judges were highly impressed with the level of talent the state's best had to offer.
With many barrels ridden and strong cutback manoeuvres, we saw some huge scores drop throughout the day.
"It was great day although getting pumped by the rain after lunchtime", Surfing Newcastle and bodyboard enthusiast, Teza McKenna said.
It was great day although getting pumped by the rain after lunchtime.- Surfing Newcastle and bodyboard enthusiast, Teza McKenna
"The morning started out great with offshore winds and a one metre swell.
"That was definitely where we saw some of the best surfing go down.
"We were happy to still be able to run a full day of competition and crown our champions".
As for event standout's, Teza shared it was the local legend John Cruickshank, winner of the open men's division, who was by far the best bodyboarder over the weekend.
Coming away undefeated, John managed to lock in an impressive nine-point-ride in the final where he secured the win over Lloyd Ogden, Geordie Ireland and Jesse Mclvor who were left chasing big scores.
Another highlight and worthy mention goes to Hardy Fletcher, the young local talent from Newcastle Bodyboard Club, who was the only champion to go back-to-back after taking out the under 12s in 2023 and claiming back victory this year in the under 14s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.