Bring critically endangered birds into your garden

The regent honeyeater at one time used to be found from Queensland to South Australia.
But, just like so much of Australia's native wildlife the regent honeyeater is critically endangered.
In fact, it is estimated there are as few as 250 to 300 regent honeyeaters in the wild.
"We are very fortunate to have a number of endangered bird species in our area, including regent honeyeaters and swift parrots," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman says.
"It also means we have a unique opportunity to make a difference to their survival," he said.
Mr Tuckerman explained that the honeyeater's breeding season takes place from August to January.
We are very fortunate to have a number of endangered bird species in our area, including regent honeyeaters and swift parrots.- Natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman
So now is a great time to think about how we can help these critically endangered birds in our own backyards, he said.
The regent honeyeater's habitat is generally eucalypt forests and woodlands.
But, it can also adapt to urban gardens.
BirdLife Australia expert, Mich Roderick will visit the Great Lakes later this week to explain how we can make our gardens a welcoming space for this bird and help it survive.
This free event will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 8:30am in Smiths Lake and will include lunch, the information session with BirdLife Australia, and a birding walk through Myall Lakes National Park.
Numbers are limited so booking is essential.
Obtain more information and book your free spot at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Eventbrite/Backyard-Biodiversity-Inviting-regent-honeyeaters-into-your-yard.-919762232597
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.