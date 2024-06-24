Blocked toilet the source of minor roof leak

A block toilet is believed to be behind a leak in the MidCoast Council Forster library.
The information was shared by corporate service director, Steve Embry after Cr Peter Epov asked if council could confirm that there were major leaks in the roof of the new Forster Civic Centre, which housed the library.
The issue was raised as a question with notice before the start of this week's June monthly ordinary meeting.
If there are leaks what steps has council taken to rectify the situation given the developer of the property has failed to honour the contractual obligation of providing council with a $750,000 security deposit and council has not remedied the situation, Cr Epov said
.
"There was an isolated incident where, after a significant weather event, minor leaks were detected," Mr Embry said.
"However, this was an isolated event and not classed as a building defect," he said.
"Due to a blockage of a toilet in an upstairs amenity, the downstairs library did have a leak through the internal ceiling.
Due to a blockage of a toilet in an upstairs amenity, the downstairs library did have a leak through the internal ceiling.- Corporate service director, Steve Embry
"Again this is an isolated incident, not related to the building contractor."
Mr Embry said council received a report, which was tabled at the April 17 ordinary meeting, which referred to all contractual matters, including the defects bank guarantee of $765,000 and noted that council has a personal guarantee under the development agreement.
"As advised in the report, the defects warranty period will expire on September 1 and any matters that arise are being addressed co-operatively."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.