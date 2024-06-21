Practical advice for business owners to improve workplace culture

Managing employees is possibly one of the most challenging aspects of owning and running a business.
Changes to employment and work, health and safety (WHS) legislation now include regulations on psychosocial hazards.
Understanding and complying with these regulations is imperative for business owners.
Mid-Coast human resources consultants, Coast to Coast HR is offering business owners/operators the opportunity to explore insights and hear practical advice to help build a thriving workplace.
The free workshops will help operators understand legislative obligations to benefit businesses and discover how to develop a safe workplace and employee wellbeing.
Some of the topics covered in the two-hour session presented by Meg Cooper from Coast to Coast HR include;
The workshop will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at Club Taree from 7.30-9.30am with breakfast included.
To book your spot go to https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Eventbrite/Creating-psychological-safety-in-the-workplace
