Ospreys share the points with Bolwarra Lorn in midweek clash

SOUTHERN United frittered away a first half 2-0 lead to draw the Football Newcastle Zone 2 clash against Bolwarra Lorn played midweek at Boronia Park.
The Ospreys levelled the scores with the last kick of the match.
Coach Jonathon Newman described the performance as "quite frustrating".
"We were 2-0 up inside 25 minutes and really looked threatening every time we had the ball,'' he said.
However the visitors hit back with a goal just before the break and this proved to be a turning point in the game
"This has happened several times this season, we just went to sleep before halftime and conceded a crucial momentum sapping goal,'' Newman said
"They flew out of the sheds in the second half and levelled with little more than five minutes gone.
"Unfortunately we have been too loose with our defensive positioning and this really was exposed this week on three occasions.
"We were also trying a slightly different tactical formation, which we perhaps didn't quite come to grips with and it allowed Bolwarra-Lorn to overload us in certain areas of the pitch.''
Newman said he takes full responsibility for this.
"But is also allowed us to link better centrally, which created some great scoring opportunities,'' he added.
"Looking back at the footage, Bolwarra-Lorn really has their goal keeper to thank for their point as he made several crucial saves to prevent what looked like certain goals.
"I was really pleased to see our guys keep pushing all the way to the end of the match, as in the matches previously when we've gone behind in the second half we really haven't looked like coming back.''
The Ospreys have the bye this weekend and Newman said that has its drawbacks.
"The stop-start nature to the season is making it difficult to get any sort of momentum happening,'' he pointed out.''
Southern now sits three points out of the top five although as Newman has pointed out previously, this is deceptive given the number of deferred games.
"We play top-of-the-table Stockton next, at their place and this will be a big test,'' he said.
"We lost narrowly to them last time, again after taking the lead in that match, so we're looking to reverse the result and move up the ladder.''
