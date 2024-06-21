Mid-Coast rural scholars represent the next generation of leaders

A group of university students from the Mid-Coast region has secured a prestigious RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship.
Now in its 14th year the scholarship program offers financial support to tertiary students who are helping shape the future of regional NSW by forging careers within rural or regional communities.
The seven local recipients will share the $516,000 scholarships purse with 91 fellow cohorts from across the state.
The program's aim is to help ease burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.
Foundation manager, Cecilia Logan, said the charity considered it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.
"This year's applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths," Ms Logan said.
"There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students - particularly for those living in regional areas," she said.
Scholarship recipients, who were studying a range of courses, including veterinary science, medicine, paramedicine, communications, and agriculture, said they were looking forward to applying their newly acquired knowledge and skills within their local regional communities at the completion of their studies.
Fourth-generation dairy farmer turned beef farmer and rural science student, Jessica Kernahan from Gloucester said she hoped to make an impact in her community through her studies as an agronomist and thanked the RAS Foundation for helping her get there.
"The RAS Rural Scholarship has been a significant help to me while completing my studies," Ms Kernahan said.
"Having to move three hours away from home and support myself while taking on my degree has not been easy, but the scholarship has helped cover my accommodation costs and allowed me to focus on my studies," she said.
"Growing up on a dairy farm that has seen floods and drought, I have developed a great passion for educating the next generation and others on the importance of sustainable farming.
"Through my degree, I aspire to work as an agronomist and help farmers utilise more sustainable methods that grow pastures more efficiently and help reduce costs, ensuring that they and their communities can thrive."
Yasmin Gilles from Forster is studying for a Bachelor of Communication at Charles Sturt University (CSU) via distance education, which she said allowed her to to balance university with her work commitments.
Yasmin has a keen interest in human rights, political journalism, and the role of digital and screen media in representing marginalised voices.
She hopes to use her degree to bring a sense of integrity and honesty to the communication industry.
Describing herself as a 'bit of a cinephile and history enthusiast', Yasmin enjoys re-watching classic films or researching niche historical topics from millennia ago.
Christopher Woodfield from North Arm Cove is in his final year of a Bachelor of Paramedicine at CSU.
Living on campus at Bathurst has been one of the best decisions of his life so far, he says.
He has worked on family farms across the Hunter region, and loves the outdoors.
Christopher has always found satisfaction in helping others around him and this is what motivated him to become a paramedic.
He hopes to one day move into an aerial rescue and retrieval role where he can provide medical treatment to those in need who are in remote and rural areas.
Growing up in a small rural community and helping her maternal grandparents on their beef cattle property has been ideal preparation for Maggie Cunich's career prospects.
A first year University of New England (UNE) Bachelor of Agribusiness student, Maggie Cunich from Bulahdelah is working towards a career in agriculture.
She regularly supports her grandparents on their property assisting with the cattle, sheep, and horses.
She enjoys learning about the land and studied primary industries at school to prepare herself for a career in agriculture
Growing up on a farm in the Hawkesbury region, agriculture was always a part of Eliza's life.
She ran cattle, sheep and goats and at one time pigs and sold the meat they produced at local farmers markets.
Last year, she completed a Certificate III in Agriculture at Tocal College where she enjoyed volunteering at Tocal Dairy, Numeralla Egg Farm and Tocal Homestead.
Eliza is looking forward to completing a second year studying a Certificate IV in Agriculture and Diploma of Agriculture.
Now living on a farm on the Comboyne plateau, her future involves volunteering at the local show, showing cattle, helping on the farm, and hopefully working on one of the local dairies as she is really interested in animal health and reproduction.
Jack Wood is in his fourth year of a Bachelor of Veterinary Biology/ Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree at CSY, Wagga Wagga.
Jack grew up around beef cattle near Taree and has a keen interest in animal reproduction and livestock production.
He believes vets are granted an incredible opportunity to assist producers in enhancing their enterprises and in turn, collectively strengthen the rural community and economy.
Jack hopes to gain experience as a vet overseas so he can bring invaluable knowledge and experience back home.
Second year CSU Port Macquarie Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science - Diagnostic Radiography student, Sarah Redman grew up on the family beef cattle enterprise on the Mid North Coast.
Sarah, who hales from Barrington, enjoys, spending time outdoors with animals or playing sports.
She had a few family members diagnosed with cancer and experience the challenges involved in travelling to get diagnoses or treatment; this made her aware of the importance of health specialists in rural areas and inspired her to pursue a degree in this field of healthcare.
