What the building surveyor shortage means for Victorian development

With the federal government's plan to build 1.2 million new homes in five years, the demand for building surveyors is set to skyrocket. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Victorian development is facing a significant hurdle: a critical shortage of building surveyors. Recent surveys and expert analyses reveal a troubling landscape that could impact the state's ambitious housing targets and overall construction quality. As the demand for new homes continues to surge, the shortage of qualified building surveyors in Melbourne poses a significant challenge for councils and developers alike.

The scope of the state-wide shortage

The Building Inspectors and Building Surveyors Salary Survey 2023, conducted by Planned Resources in partnership with the Victorian Municipal Building Surveyors Group, highlights the depth of this issue.

The survey found there are currently 65 vacancies within council building departments, with some positions remaining unfilled for up to five years. Extrapolated across all of Victoria's 79 councils, this equates to approximately 122 vacancies, with an average of 1.54 vacancies per council.

The shortage is not just about numbers. It's about the time these positions remain vacant. On average, the roles have been open for more than a year, reflecting an incredible turnover coupled with severe difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified professionals in this field.

What's caused the shortage of building inspectors?

Several factors contribute to this shortage. A major one is the competitive job market, which has led to a war for talent across the industry. Despite a nearly 50 per cent increase in salaries for council building surveyors since 2021, they are still about 14% below market rates. This salary gap is a significant deterrent for potential candidates, as higher-paying opportunities in other councils, the private sector, and state government lure away talent.



Moreover, increasing statutory obligations and liabilities necessitates stringent registration requirements by the Victorian Building Authority (VBA), thereby further limiting the pool of eligible candidates.

The ongoing implications for development

The shortage of building surveyors has far-reaching implications for Victorian development. With the federal government's plan to build 1.2 million new homes in five years, the demand for building surveyors is set to skyrocket.

Many industry experts warn of the urgency of addressing this shortage and issues within the approval system. Without adequate numbers of building surveyors, increased pressure will be put on the building permit system and construction industry as a whole which may lead to compliance and safety issues.

Solutions and the path forward

It is clear that a shift in the building approval system is needed where each profession is responsible and liable for their own work, instead of a system where the building surveyor acts as a goalkeeper. More evenly distributed responsibility across all registered building practitioners will relieve the pressure on building surveyors, and hopefully make the profession more attractive to the next generation of building surveyors.