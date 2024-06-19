Glamping site earns finals place in North Coast Tourism Awards

Tourism operator, Myall River Camp is a finalist in the 2024 NSW North Coast Tourism Awards along with MidCoast Council's destination brand, Barrington Coast.
The Hawks Nest-based camping experience will be judged in three categories - excellence in camping, glamping and/or caravanning, excellence in specialised tourism, while camp manager, Maree Milne has been nominated for the outstanding tourism employee.
The council award recognises the innovative practices of the Barrington Coast Visitor Information Centres as showcases for the region, as well as offering an exceptional visitor experience.
The North Coast Tourism Awards is conducted by the peak regional tourism body, Destination North Coast.
The awards has 18 categories that celebrate tourism business success and recognise growth and entrepreneurship across the North Coast.
Myall River Camp is hoping to follow its success at last year's awards where it took home gold for excellence in camping, glamping and/or caravanning.
MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell, was excited at being named a finalist for the first time in the North Coast Tourism Awards.
"This is an outstanding achievement that again demonstrates Destination Barrington Coast is on the right path," Mr De Szell said.
"Tourism is such a massive part of our local economy and becoming a finalist in more tourism awards really shows we are continuing to do many things right,"
Winners will be announced on Thursday, August 1 at the awards ceremony in Port Macquarie.
