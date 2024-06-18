Health funding boost for Manning Great Lakes

The NSW Budget has delivered a positive surprise package for the Manning Great Lakes with $180 million allocated for the Lower Mid North Coast Health Services project.
The package will be put towards the much awaited Manning Hospital redevelopment stage II and the long promised Forster Tuncurry public hospital projects.
While Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson asked the government for a larger slice of the budget pie, she was, all the same, pleased with the outcome.
"I asked for $250 million for stages two and three of the Manning Hospital redevelopment project and to complete Forster hospital; this is better than nothing," Mrs Thompson said.
She believed Forster hospital would be operational within the next 12 months, but was reluctant to divulge where it would be located.
Mrs Thompson was not completely sure what form the Forster-Tuncurry public health service would take, but reassured it would include an emergency department.
"I will not stop until there is a shovel in the ground, and the ribbon cut," she said.
"This community needs and deserves a public hospital, and I know it will make a big difference to the lives of people living in the Great Lakes area.
"I will continue to hold the government to account and keep the community updated as this project progresses."
In the months leading up to this year's budget, Mrs Thompson met with Health Minister, Ryan Park along with NSW Health deputy secretary and Hunter New England Health representatives in a quest to address funding concerns.
"I made a commitment to the people of the Myall Lakes that I would fight for better health outcomes for our region, and today, we are a step closer to realising that," Mrs Thompson said.
She said the combined project would help ease pressure on Manning Hospital and at the same time enhance the quality of care available to the community.
"Health Infrastructure is working to deliver stage II of the Manning Hospital redevelopment to provide patients, carers, and staff with new modern hospital facilities to help meet the health needs of our community."
The project would be completed within the next 2-4 years.
"If we get better facilities we will attract more people to the area."
She said some money also had been set aside for public housing in the Myall Lakes electorate.
