Another washout for Ospreys

SOUTHERN United added to the season's tally of make-up games when last Saturday's Football Newcastle Zone 2 clash against Merewether Advance was postponed.
"The cycle of perfectly timed Friday night deluges continues,'' Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman said.
The Ospreys were due to play Bolwarra-Lorn on Tuesday (third and reserves) and Wednesday (firsts) at Boronia Park this week.
They'll have another free day with the bye this weekend.
Assuming the midweek games went ahead the club still has three catch up matches to organise.
"We're trying to convince South Maitland, who are scheduled to play a fixture on Sunday this week at home, to travel here to catch up our postponed fixture, as there really won't be another opportunity to play each other on a weekend, unless we do a double header which I'm reluctant to do,'' Newman said.
Despite all the rain Newman assured the Boronia pitch was holding up as well as could be expected.
