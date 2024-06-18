Dolphins hunt for more players

FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins captain-coach, Blake Polson admits some extra players would be handy moving forward into this season's rugby union competition.
Polson was speaking after his side's hard earned 17-10 win over Wallamba at the Peter Barlay Field at Tuncurry.
"I'd like to finish a game where we have all 15 blokes on the field,'' Polson said.
The Dolphins only had two bench players for the clash.
"By the end we were one down due to a combination of injuries and a send off,'' Polson said.
Zone representative fly half, Ryan Pike was sent off with around 20 minutes remaining in the second half for a high shot.
Pike is a gain for the Dolphins this year from the Central Coast and has been a stand-out player.
The Dolphins also lost centre, Callam Crawford-Walker who damaged his shoulder and Polson fears he could be out for up to two months, further testing the club's limited depth.
Polson, the number eight, was named player of the match.
He said his side showed reserves of courage to hold out the highly rated Bulls.
However, he added player numbers had been an on-going problem for the club.
"We were quite poor at the start of the year and it hasn't really improved,'' he said.
"I think we had three on the bench for one game but since then it's been a struggle.
"We played one game against Wauchope at Gloucester with 13.
"We've just been real short on cattle, it's hard to find find players, a lot of blokes are getting older or moving out of the area. And injuries are inevitable.''
Polson heaped praise on breakaway, Casey Woodford, who he said worked hard all game.
"He was really good,'' Polson said.
"Our tight head prop, Ben Manning was another to stand-out.''
The Dolphins head to Old Bar on Saturday to meet the unpredictable Clams.
"That will be a tough, physical game,'' Polson predicted.
"I'll start scrounging around looking for players.
"The Clams are a good bunch of blokes and a good club to play against.''
Polson is waiting on confirmation on the competition ladder but expects the Dolphins will be in second or third place.
"If we keep working we'll be pretty safe in the top four," he said.
"But I'm aiming for a top two place because that's really important.
"It's just getting the players to do the job.''
In the other game played last round Wauchope caused the boilover of the season by accounting for the hitherto unbeaten Manning Ratz 15-10 with a penalty goal just before fulltime season the result.
Meanwhile, Forster's annual Old Boys day will be held on Saturday, July 13.
