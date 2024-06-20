Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Kaitlin off to Hunter squad

June 21 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaitlin Perry has earned a spot in the Hunter Academy of Sport. Picture Scott Calvin.
Kaitlin Perry has earned a spot in the Hunter Academy of Sport. Picture Scott Calvin.

FORSTER Aquatic Swim Club member, Kaitlin Perry has been named in the Hunter Academy of Sport swimming program for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.