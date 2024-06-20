Kaitlin off to Hunter squad

FORSTER Aquatic Swim Club member, Kaitlin Perry has been named in the Hunter Academy of Sport swimming program for 2024.
Squad members were announced this week. Kaitlin is one 17 swimmers to earn a place.
The program runs from June-October with specialised skill sessions approximately once per month run by high performance coaching staff.
Sessions will be split between Hunter and Central Coast venues and a full schedule will be provided to selected athletes.
Pool sessions are designed to complement the athlete's regular training environment, upskilling high performance attributes and best practice. The program will also include a six week strength and conditioning gym program based in the Hunter.
Sander Ganzevles is the program's head coach.
Meanwhile the Forster club will wrap up a successful 2023-24 season with a presentation at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club on Sunday, June 30.
