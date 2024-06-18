Jet setters fly back to bolster the Hawks

JET setting duo, Harry Reardon and Colby Preston, return to the Forster-Tuncurry side for Sunday's Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Both were overseas for last weekend's clash against Port City.
Reardon was in his native England while Preston was in Fiji for his sister's wedding.
Reardon is expected to start at half against the Bulls, with Preston the fullback.
Their return is timely, coach Robbie Payne said, as the Hawks have a few injury concerns following last weekend's bruising 20-16 loss to Port City at Port Macquarie.
Winger, Hayden Bolt, centre, Beau Lowry and winger, Kye Wilkinson were all casualties.
Wilkinson will definitely be a spectator this Sunday as he broke his collarbone against the Breakers yet played out the match.
"Harry and Colby are first graders every day of the week,'' Payne said.
"We're happy to have them back.''
The Hawks are still chasing their first win of the season. However, Sunday's opponent, Taree City, have also had their troubles and broke their duck last weekend when holding Wauchope to a 16-16 draw at Taree.
"We have to be more clinical,'' Payne said.
"We need to stop dropping the ball and giving away silly penalties.''
Payne added the stop-start nature of the competition due to disruption because of wet games was impacting the cohesion of all sides.
It wasn't confirmed the match against Port City would go ahead until last Sunday morning, although the field was in good order.
The Old Bar/Macleay Valley match was postponed on Saturday due to condition of the Old Bar field while the Wingham/Port Sharks game went ahead at Wingham on a field best described as a quagmire.
The Sharks won 22-6.
He said the Hawks also have struggled to settle on a permanent halves partnership. Last Sunday Ashton Hilder and Liam Harris were the six and seven.
Reardon will slot back into halfback this weekend.
"We've had multiple halves combinations all year through the HIA (head injury assessment) protocols, injury, bloody holidays,'' he said.
"Then we miss weekends through the rain, which doesn't help.''
However, Payne conceded the Hawks needed a win if they were going to seriously challenge for a top five berth.
"In first grade we need it for the amount of effort we've put into the rebuilding of the club,'' he said.
"The club itself is heading in the right direction.
"But to keep the spirits up a win would be great.
"They're certainly fighting hard for it...it's just a couple of little errors at critical times that are costing us games.
"On our behalf it's game management on game day.''
