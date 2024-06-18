Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Remembering Dan

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 18 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Daniel Aldridge Memorial Cup will be on the line when Forster-Tuncurry hosts Taree City in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League match at the Harry Elliott Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.