Remembering Dan

THE Daniel Aldridge Memorial Cup will be on the line when Forster-Tuncurry hosts Taree City in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League match at the Harry Elliott Oval.
This will be the first time the clubs have played for the cup and this will honour Dan Aldridge, a forward who turned out for both clubs.
Dan died last December following complications from brain cancer.
He was 46.
The Hawks will use Sunday as a fundraiser for the Mark Hughes Foundation and will have MHF beanies for sale.
Last weekend's NRL round was dedicated to Beanies for Brain Cancer and raised $3.1 million for the foundation.
Mark Hughes is a former Newcastle Knights star who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014.
He established the foundation with his wife, Kirralee that year to raise funds for brain cancer research.
Forster-Tuncurry first grade coach, Robbie Payne said the Hawks would host this year's match while it would be Taree City's turn in 2025.
Payne said his players were determined to be the first holders of the cup.
Matches will start at 11am on Sunday, June 23 with women's league tag.
The first grade encounter will kick-off at 2.30pm.
Earlier this year Manning Ratz and Wallamba Bulls rugby clubs also met for the Dan Aldridge Cup in Taree.
He also played with both clubs.
The Ratz won the match.
Wallamba will host next season's game.
