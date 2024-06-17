Hawks winger played on with a broken collarbone

FORSTER-Tuncurry winger Kyle Wilkinson played the last 25 minutes of the Group Three Rugby League game against Port City at Port Macquarie with a broken collarbone.
"It was his left collarbone and he was on the right hand side of the field when he was injured,'' Forster coach Robbie Payne said.
"So we shifted him to the left wing to try and hide him, but he was targeted by Port City.
"He's only 19, so it was a massive effort to stay on the field. We had no interchanges left, so we played the last 25 minutes with no subs and one player with a broken collarbone.''
Wilkinson was taken straight to Port Macquarie hospital after the match where the break was confirmed.
The injury-riddled Hawks went down to Port City 20-16.
"It was a good game of footy from both clubs,'' Payne said.
"We lost (centre) Beau Lowry for the game and (winger) Hayden Bolt, also for the game with injuries. So that stuffed our interchange rotation.
"But the boys had to hang in there and dug deep.''
Rookie hooker Will Clifton produced his best game of the season.
"He played the 80 minutes and he was outstanding,'' Payne said.
Prop Bailey Scott was brutal in defence.
"He belted every forward who ran in his direction,'' Payne said.
Payne gave special mention to Logan Morgan, who started in the second row.
"Because of injuries and running out of bench players Logan played second row, then front row and he ended up on the win,'' Payne said.
"That shows his versatility and also the challenges we had on Sunday.''
The Hawks also went into the match without halfback Harry Reardon and fullback Colby Preston, who were both overseas.
Forster tackles Taree City on Sunday at the Harry Elliott Oval. Reardon and Preston will both play this weekend.
