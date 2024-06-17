Latrell Mitchell named in NSW side for State of Origin game two

TAREE'S Latrell Mitchell will play his first match for NSW since 2021 when he lines up at left centre for game two of the State of Origin rugby league series at Melbourne on Wednesday, June 26.
Mitchell, the South Sydney fullback, is one of five changes in the NSW team that was beaten 38-10 by Queensland in the first match in Sydney. He replaces Joseph Suaali'i from the Sydney Roosters, who was sent off after just seven minutes of the Sydney encounter following a tackle on Queensland fullback Reece Walsh. Suaali'i is sitting out a four game suspension.
New Zealand Warriors forward Mitch Barnett from Wingham has been named in the extended squad as 18th man. Barnett was also in the squad for game one but didn't play.
Mitchell, 27, sealed his selection when playing a starring role in South's win over Brisbane last Friday night.
"I'm ready. I'm keen," Mitchell told the Sydney Morning Herald last week.
"If Madge (NSW coach Michael Maguire) wants me, I'm in. I'm ready to go to Melbourne and give it to some Queenslanders."
Mitchell started his football in the Group Three juniors with Taree Red Rovers and had one season of under 18s with Taree City before moving into the Sydney Roosters system. He won premierships with the Roosters in 2018 and 2019 before moving to Souths.
Barnett recently re-signed with the Warriors until 2027. He previously played with Canberra and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.