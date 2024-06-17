Let's unite our community and turn Forster-Tuncurry pink

Did you know studies have found that exposure to the colour pink has calming effects on our nervous system?
According to study results pink provides warm and comforting feelings with an overall sense that everything will be ok, reassuring our emotional energies, alleviating feelings of anger, aggression, resentment and neglect.
Maybe that's why we are so taken by American singer/songwriter, Pink (Alecia Moore), laugh at the antics of The Pink Panther (Inspector Jacques Clouseau) or admire the beauty of a pink camellia.
And, now this colour which represents love, nurture and compassion is destined for Forster-Tuncurry later this year.
Starting in October the popular Pink Up Your Town concept will spread its wings across the area in an effort to help raise much needed funds for the McGrath Foundation to fund its breast care nurses.
To kick things off Pink Up Forster-Tuncurry will host an epic launch party - complete with pink cocktails of course - at Wharf St. Distillery on Thursday, September 26.
Everyone attending this 'pinkalicious' event will receive a - what else - pink cocktail on arrival, along with a smorgasbord of delicious finger food, while at the same time helping raise much needed dollars.
Cocktails and finger food will be accompanied by special guest, Tracey Bevan, who will speak about the Pink Up Your Town movement and the McGrath Foundation and share a collection of inspiring stories of love, courage and overcoming adversity.
There are very few of us who haven't been touched by breast cancer in one way or another, Pink Up Forster-Tuncurry organiser, Simon Gould said.
"Breast cancer research is one of the most well funded forms of cancer research in Australia, but that's not what this is about," Mr Gould said.
"Getting that diagnosis is one of the worst pieces of news a family can get and Pink Up is about funding breast care nurses, those incredible people who will hold your hand, guide you and be there with you, so you have someone to help navigate what can be really scary and confusing time," he said.
"Our aim is to get the local community right behind Pink Up Forster-Tuncurry to make sure we have the support we need, for those who need it, now and well into the future."
Learn more about the Pink Up Forster Tuncurry at https://events.humanitix.com/pink-up-forster-tuncurry-launch-party
