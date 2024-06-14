Hospital harm in the Hunter prompts concern over errors due to workload

Almost 1100 cases of major harm and 34,000 cases of minor harm occurred in "clinical incidents" at Hunter hospitals in six years, health data shows.
There were 47 cases of an unexpected death or "sentinel event" [preventable incident causing death or serious harm] at John Hunter Hospital from 2018 to 2023.
The data was obtained through the Government Information Public Access (GIPA) Act.
The major harm incidents at hospitals were: John Hunter (455), John Hunter Children's (47), Calvary Mater (123), Belmont (99), Maitland (220), Cessnock (38), Kurri Kurri (31), Singleton (47), Muswellbrook (23) and Dungog (less than 20).
Hunter New England Health did not provide the precise number of cases of an unexpected death or sentinel event at hospitals, except for John Hunter.
It would only say this figure was "less than 20" at each of the other hospitals over the six-year period.
However, the data showed 97 "root cause analysis/serious adverse event reviews" occurred at all the Hunter hospitals over the six-year period.
A root cause analysis of a serious adverse event occurs to pinpoint issues in the system that contributed to serious patient harm.
The data also showed 16,704 cases of minor harm and 20,868 cases of "no harm or near miss" at John Hunter from 2018 to 2023.
At the other hospitals, these figures were John Hunter Children's (1026 and 3256), Calvary Mater (6353 and 6995), Belmont (2449 and 3322), Maitland (4076 and 7902), Cessnock (863 and 983), Kurri (1272 and 1195), Singleton (677 and 1167), Muswellbrook (483 and 1068) and Dungog (77 and 174).
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson said: "More than 650,000 people receive high-quality care in our district's hospitals every year".
The spokesperson added the hospitals' healthcare standards were "among the safest in the world".
"The overwhelming majority of patients cared for in our hospitals have a positive outcome."
Staff are required to report "all clinical incidents, near misses and complaints".
Feedback on lessons learned [with names confidential] and proposed changes were shared with clinicians, managers and staff across the district.
"We offer support to staff involved in clinical incidents, including through our Employee Assistance Program which provides confidential, professional and free counselling services," the spokesperson said.
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association general secretary, Shaye Candish said there "needs to be an overhaul of the current Employee Assistance Program to better support staff following traumatic incidents".
"Nurses and midwives are only provided with up to 10 counselling sessions a year, compared to other industries which provide unlimited sessions," she said.
She said communication with nurses and midwives was "often poor after incident reports are made, leaving staff feeling deflated in the process".
"Welfare checks and debriefing should be offered to nurses and midwives in a constructive and empathetic manner, but unfortunately it doesn't happen as frequently as it should."
