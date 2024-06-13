Police appeal to help locate 'missing' people

The Manning Great Lakes Police District is appealing to members of the public for their assistance to locate a number of people who are wanted on outstanding warrants.
Shauntelle Roberts is wanted by virtue of warrants for multiple domestic violence related offences and assault.
While Shauntelle's location is unknown, she was last known to be in the Forster and surrounding areas.
Police also are trying to locate Trey Simon who is wanted for outstanding break, enter and steal offences.
Trey's whereabouts also are unknown, but he was last known to be in the Taree, Diamond Beach and surrounding areas.
Trey also has links to Albion Park.
Michael Wilcock is wanted by virtue of warrants for traffic offences.
Police don't know where Michael is, but he was last known to be in the Nabiac, Coolongolook, Forster, Tuncurry and surrounding areas.
If you have any information about these people call Forster Police on 6555 1299, Taree Police, 5594 8299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information will be treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
