Voting in the NSW Local Government elections

You don't have to live in the Mid-Coast to be eligible to vote in the upcoming NSW Local Government elections.
Non-resident Mid-Coast ratepayers can vote in the elections, while voting is compulsory for all residents aged over 18 years.
Local Government elections will be held on Saturday, September 14.
The non-residential roll allows people who are non-resident owners, occupiers and rate-paying lessees of rateable land within the MidCoast Council area to have a say in who is elected to council.
Non-residents who wish to vote in the September elections must register by 6pm, August 5.
Forms are available on the council website at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/election
If a ratepaying neighbour, friend or relative lives outside the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) let them know they can vote for their preferred Mid-Coast councillors.
Voting in the local government elections is compulsory for everyone living in the Mid-Coast.
Anyone who has recently moved to the area is encouraged to make sure their details on the electoral roll are up to date.
The upcoming election will allow voters to choose the 11 councillors who will make decisions for the Mid-Coast area over the next four years.
Anyone who would like to campaign in the community to become a councillor is invited to attend a local information session.
There will be two information sessions held at the MidCoast Council customer service and administration centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree.
The first will be held on Monday, July 15 at 3:30pm, while the second will be held straight after the council meeting on Wednesday, July 24 at 5:30pm.
Light refreshments will be provided.
These sessions will help potential candidates find out what it's like to be a MidCoast Councillor, however, they won't provide information on campaigning.
The NSW Electoral Commission provides everything you need to know about campaigning in the 2024 NSW Local Government elections, including a number of webinars located at https://elections.nsw.gov.au/elections/local-government-elections/2024-nsw-local-government-elections/becoming-a-candidate-for-the-2024-local-government-elections or call the NSWEC during business hours on 1300 022 011.
Photo supplied by New South Wales Electoral Commission.
