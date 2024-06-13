Pacific Highway traffic changes

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway, Coolongolook, to carry out maintenance work on Curreeki Creek Bridge.
The work, being undertaken by Transport for NSW, will include site establishment and bridge barrier upgrades.
Work, which begins next month, Monday, June 17 between 7am-5pm Monday to Thursday, was expected to be completed in about 10 weeks, weather permitting.
Single lane closures and a 40km/h speed reduction will be in place during work hours.
Single lane closures and a 60km/h speed reduction will remain in place outside work hours.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
