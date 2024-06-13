Nabiac man arrested for theft

A 38-year-old Nabiac man will appear in Forster Local Court early next month following a number of theft and driving related matters.
Between Friday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 7 copper wiring was stolen from two Diamond Beach building sites.
However, police have received information that suggests property taken from one of the sites could have been recycled by the offender.
Yesterday morning, Wednesday, June 12 policed stopped the 38-year-old while he was driving along The Lakes Way, Tuncurry, and questioned him in relation to these matters.
After initially denying involvement, the man later admitted to being in the area and obtaining copper wiring from skip bins.
He also provided a sample of his saliva for testing, which returned a positive result to methylamphetamine.
The man was taken to Forster Police Station and charged with stealing property from the two sites and refused bail to attend Forster Local Court on Wednesday, July 7.
He also will appear in court on the same day in relation to an unrelated matter of driving under the influence of methylamphetamine on March 18.
Police are waiting for results of the analysis of the saliva sample taken on June 12 from to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe before action is taken.
