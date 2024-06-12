Council takes out prestigious award

MidCoast Council has been recognised for the development of an outstanding strategic recreation planning portfolio.
Up against some touch competition, including the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, council received the Parks and Leisure Australia (NSW/ACT) award in the strategic and master planning category for its open space and recreation strategy portfolio.
Liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said the award showed council was on the right track.
"This is a highly sought after award with state government departments, local government and consultants all vying for recognition," Mr De Szell said.
"When we started this planning journey we were in the bottom one per cent of the 527 LGA's (local government area) in Australia for parks and recreation planning," he said.
"We are now in the top one per cent.
"This is a result of three years of tireless work by our public spaces team who have brought their extensive knowledge together to produce what has now been recognised by the peak body in Australia as the most outstanding open space and recreation planning portfolio in NSW."
The open space and recreation strategy, and associated portfolio of strategies to guide future development across the Mid-Coast, was developed following extensive engagement with the community on a range of topics, from playgrounds and skate parks to sports lighting and multi use courts.
The winning portfolio is now a finalist in the Parks and Leisure Australia National Awards for Recreation Planning Excellence which will be announced at the National Conference in Brisbane in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.