Boy airlifted to a Newcastle hospital

A boy has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a stable condition following a motor vehicle accident.
Last night, Tuesday, June 11 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics in Bulahdelah.
The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics for multiple injuries before being met by the helicopter's critical care medical team.
No further details are available.
