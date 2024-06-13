Bowling club pledges long-term support of women's shelter

Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club has a long, renowned reputation for its generosity, supporting community events, charities and sporting clubs throughout the year
Earlier this week the club announced it would continue this goodwill, pledging $100,000 to the Great Lakes Womens Shelter (GLWS) over the next four years.
This generous donation underscores the club's dedication to supporting vulnerable members of the community.
Kicking off this support the club will late next month host a special fundraising sports lunch event, extending an invitation to everyone to attend.
"Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club is incredibly proud to support such an important organisation," venue manager, Terry Green said.
"The GLWS provides essential services to women and children in our community, and we are honoured to contribute to their mission," Mr Green said.
Well-known actor/comedian, Darren Sanders has accepted an invitation to MC the lunch event, which will be held Friday, July 26.
Darren has been performing stand-up comedy since 1993, with a career spanning more than 30 years.
He has hosted his own late-night chat show, appeared in movies and TV shows, and opened for the Temptations on their Australian tour.
Darren has entertained audiences on cruise ships world-wide and starred in The Darren Sanders Show on Australian and New Zealand television.
His acting credits include roles in Underbelly 3, Any Questions for Ben, Shooting Goldman and A Place To Call Home.'
GLWS manager, Carly Ravenscroft was delighted with the charity event, said money raised would give the facility certainty in income streams.
Following construction and the opening of a new, permanent home, accommodation had double.
However, when you double the size you double the expenses, Ms Ravenscroft said.
The sports lunch will feature interviews with sports celebrities, auctions, raffles, and a delicious two-course lunch.
A drinks package including beer, soft drinks, and wine also would be included.
Tickets are priced at $880 (including GST) for tables of eight, or $125 for individual tickets.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to the GLWS.
This event promises not only an enjoyable afternoon but also a meaningful contribution to an essential community service.
Bookings can be made directly at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club or by calling 6554 6477.
"Join us on July 26 for an afternoon of sport, camaraderie, and community spirit, all in support of the GLWS"
The GLWS offers a safe haven for those in need, providing experienced staff to support families in securing safe housing and accessing essential services.
These services include legal, financial, and family support, counselling, and identifying other needs during their stay. The shelter's operations are sustained by community support and government grants, with the local community playing a vital role in its continued success.
