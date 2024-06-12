Great Lakes Advocate
Council

Water park to close during winter

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 12 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
The water playground at Vincent Fazio Park will close during the winter period for maintenance and to save on water and power costs.

