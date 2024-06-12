Water park to close during winter

The water playground at Vincent Fazio Park will close during the winter period for maintenance and to save on water and power costs.
The facility will be closed from today, Wednesday, June 12 until Sunday, September 1.
In the coming years it will be routinely shut down from June 1 until August 30.
MidCoast Council community assets manager, Rhett Pattison, said the logical decision was made to close the site and to make it an annual occurrence because of the obvious lack of use during winter.
"It just makes sense to close it," Mr Pattison said.
"It's not getting used because it's too cold and it is a good opportunity to get any necessary cleaning and maintenance work done," he said.
"It will also save on water and running costs."
See more on the playground at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/tuncurry-water-playground
