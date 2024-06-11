Woman charged following fatal crash at Wang Wauk

A 59-year-old woman will appear in Forster Local Court later this year for multiple offences following a fatality on the Pacific Highway, south of Nabiac in January.
In the early hours of Saturday, January 27 emergency services were called to Wang Wauk, following reports of a single vehicle accident.
According to eye witnesses the vehicle left the road and hit several trees.
The 59-year-old driver and her 81-year-old passenger were trapped in the vehicle for a short time.
The elderly passenger could not be revived and died at the scene.
The driver was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to John Hunter Hospital with internal injuries.
Officers attached to the crash investigation unit began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Last Sunday, June 9 the driver was issued with a CAN (court attendance notice) for negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving and drive motor vehicle while licence suspended.
She will appear before Forster Local Court on Wednesday, August 14.
