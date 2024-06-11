Great Lakes Advocate
Woman charged following fatal crash at Wang Wauk

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 12 2024 - 9:18am, first published 8:35am
Picture file.
A 59-year-old woman will appear in Forster Local Court later this year for multiple offences following a fatality on the Pacific Highway, south of Nabiac in January.

