Two to race at all school titles

FORSTER swimmers, Joel Fleming and Hamish Carmichael have qualified fort he School Sport Australia Championships on the Gold Coast in July.
Joel, the national under 17, 50 metre freestyle title holder, will contest the 50 metre and 100 metre freestyle and Hamish the 50 metre breast-stroke.
This followed the NSW All Schools meet held in Sydney.
Fellow Forster swimmer, Sophie Scislo clocked personal best times at the State titles.
Meanwhile, Joel heads to Brisbane to race in the Australian Olympic trials in the 50 metre and 100 metre freestyle and the 100 metre butterfly.
The Forster club finished fourth on the point score following the Swimming North Coast short course titles held at Forster and Evans Head earlier this month.
