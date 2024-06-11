Vikings upset Taree Wildcats

GREAT Lakes Vikings aim to now make a finals charge in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's competition following an upset 2-1 over the hitherto unbeaten Taree Wildcats at Boronia Park.
This was a deferred game following a washout earlier in the season.
Club secretary, Neil Waddell said this was one of the first times the Vikings have fielded their strongest side this year.
"We actually had four players on the bench, which was a nice change,'' he said.
The win was Great Lakes first for the season.
"They came back from an early goal deficit to make it even better,'' Mr Waddell said.
Great Lakes now has a draw, a win and three losses from five matches in what has been a rain-disrupted start to the year.
We actually had four players on the bench, which was a nice change.- Great Lakes Vikings club secretary, Neil Waddell
However, Mr Waddell pointed out the Vikings have already played the teams considered to be among the front runners this year.
He is confident they can now make up ground on the leaders.
Beau Wynter, Craig Tonks and Jye Palmer were among the best against the Wildcats.
Taree, Gloucester and Tuncurry-Forster Gold currently lead the competition on 13 points.
Defending champions Wingham, Warriors follow on 12.
The Vikings are now on seven points and are within striking distance of the leading sides, with plenty of matches remaining this season.
Nine teams play in the competition.
Great Lakes under 18s will play Taree on Friday night in Taree, with the men's side at home to Lansdowne on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.