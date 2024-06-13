Season could go back a week

GROUP Three Rugby League would be prepared to push the date of the grand final back a week should there be more washed out matches this season.
At this stage the grand final is set for Saturday, September 21 with the player of the year presentation at Club Old Bar on Saturday, September 28.
"We could put the grand final back to September 28 if we have any more problems with wet weather,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said this week.
"That would allow us time to play any deferred games," he said.
This season's draw had four weekends free of football for first grade, reserve grade and league tag.
However, under 18s will play a full round on two of the weekends to ensure the full draw is finalised.
Nine sides play in the under 18s, compared to eight in the other grades.
The opening month of the season has been disrupted by wet weather.
There are spare weekends on June 29-30 and July 27-28 and both will now be required for deferred fixtures.
