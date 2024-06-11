Bodyboard team challenge

AGE may have wearied the Forster bodyboarders competing in the three day team challenge conducted by Port Macquarie association at Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie.
"I think seven of our surfers were over 40,'' team spokesman Craig Petersen said.
"Some of the other teams like Port Macquarie and Newcastle are virtually all pros," he said.
"So the competition was pretty hot.''
Forster finished in eighth spot from 10 teams.
The annual event attracted teams from Western Australia, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast as well as the Newcastle-Hunter area.
The home club won the trophy with 76 points.
Forster finished on 48.
Craig said the conditions were excellent.
"Sunday in particular picked up a bit and sorted a few of the boys out,'' he said.
"We won a few heats.
"Our power surfer, Shane Chalker won the first heat of the contest.
"Matt Williams took out a heat and Sunny Williams won his heat of the juniors on the second day.''
Forster is a regular starter in the challenge.
"Bodyboarding is an individual sport, so to compete in a team event is different,'' Craig said.
"And we're a family-orientated club. We all go up to Port and camp there and just enjoy the contest.''
He expects that Forster will be represented again in 2025.
Club members are now preparing for the upcoming state and national championships, with the state at Newcastle this month and the Australian at Port Macquarie, along with the Matt Barron Memorial on the Central Coast and the Goose Gosby Memorial in Port Macquarie.
These memorial events conclude the Triple Crown that started with the Forster club's Jeff Wilcox Memorial in May.
Nathan Price from Port Stephens won open men's division at this year's Wilcox Memorial from Silas Ganciar and John Cruickshank with Chase Thompson fourth.
Catalina Soto was successful in the women's division, winning from Mariko Menzies, Milica Ivic and Cheryl Arnold.
The club also holds events the last Sunday of the month.
