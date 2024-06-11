Hawks head to Port aiming for first win

FORSTER-Tuncurry has a few concerns with unavailable players for Sunday's Group Three Rugby League clash against Port City at Port Macquarie.
Both sides go into the contest searching for their first win of the season.
"Our halfback Harry Reardon has gone back to England for a holiday,'' coach Robbie Payne said.
"Winger, Dean Lewin broke his wrist against Wauchope last match while our fullback, Colby Preston will be overseas at his sister's wedding.''
Payne will name replacements at tonight's training session after consultation with the coaching staff.
He assured Englishman, Reardon would be returning.
Reardon has been among Forster's best this season and the club always knew he would be heading home for a holiday.
"He will be back for our next game,'' Payne said.
There was no football in Group Three over the June long weekend, so Forster only had a light program last week.
"We've been going solidly since January, so we didn't train last Thursday night, but we've picked it up this week,'' Payne said.
Sunday's opponent, Port City Breakers, is usually a Group Three powerhouse, but is in a rebuilding year this season. However, Payne pointed out they put 20 points on premiers Old Bar last match.
"They have point in them. So we have to be cautious of that," he said.
He lamented that his side's completion rate against Wauchope was 'disgraceful.'
The Hawks were down 8-4 at halftime and were still in the contest at the 60 minute mark, but folded to go down 28-8. According to Payne the Hawks had ample opportunities to win the contest.
"We had four of five occasions where we had the opportunity to score points, only for the last pass to go to the ground,'' Payne said.
"At the moment we're competing for 60 minutes. The games go for 80.''
Payne conceded the Hawks would need to get on the board soon if they are realistically going to challenge for a top five berth.
As it stands, Old Bar, Port Sharks, Macleay Valley, Wingham and Wauchope are the favoured clubs to make up the five, although not necessarily in that order.
Payne said Forster's reserves were showing bright form.
"They're putting pressure on the first grade and that's how it should be,'' he said.
He said there have been positives this season.
"We have good numbers in the 18s and at one stage we didn't think we were even going to get a side,'' he said.
"Reserve grade's up in the top end of the ladder - we have more than 30 players on the books in reserve grade. We'll just keep turning up, work on holding the footy and playing out the 80 minutes.''
