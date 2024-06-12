Another interruption for Southern United

SOUTHERN United heads to Newcastle on Saturday to meet New Lambton, the side they accounted for in the opening game of the Football Newcastle Zone 2 competition.
That was back in March when the Ospreys scored a hard fought 2-1 win in the match played at Tuncurry. Since then the competition has been constantly interrupted by wet weather.
That happened again last weekend when the game against Merewether in Newcastle was a postponed following heavy rain in Newcastle late in the week.
"The fact that our opponents were unable to flip the fixture and come up here with three grades to play on a very good pitch in great conditions on Saturday afternoon was a bit unbelievable really,'' Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman said.
Merewether's third grade did make the trip to Forster and played a 3-3 draw in a game played at Lake Street.
The game was also originally scheduled for Newcastle, however, would have been postponed as the field was closed.
Great Lakes was spared the deluge so Merewether was prepared to trip up the coast to ensure one grade was played.
The fact the match went ahead means the Ospreys will only have to play on one night when they do take on Merewether in Newcastle.
The Ospreys now have three fixtures to catch-up - Bolwarra-Lorn and South Maitland at home, and Merewether firsts and reserves away.
Southern was on a high after a great midweek 5-2 result over Cooks Hill in Newcastle to end a losing run.
"We really bounced back to some semblance of form in both reserves and first against Cooks Hill and it would have been nice to roll straight on from that last Saturday,'' Newman said.
"The most pleasing thing about the performance was watching the boys play for each other, something that has been lacking in the last few matches.
The effort on display was excellent, with several players notching season's best performances so far.
Tommy Elder was excellent and Jake Camilleri stood out as well. Blake Barnes-Riddell really drove the team in the middle of the park.''
Club officials have been busy trying to work out a schedule for the washed out fixtures.
"Provisionally it looks like Bolwarra-Lorn will come here Wednesday, June 19 but we haven't managed to reach an agreement with South Maitland as yet for the other game.''
New Lambton sits in sixth place on the ladder, a point clear of the Ospreys, although as has been pointed out previously this is somewhat deceptive due to the amount of postponed fixtures.
