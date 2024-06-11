Great Lakes Advocate
Exceptional life saver acknowledged

By Anne Evans
June 11 2024 - 12:00pm
Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club (CHSLSC) at Forster and the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch (LNCSLSB) have cause to celebrate through the recognition of another exceptional member in the selection of Nathan De Rooy as one of 28 finalists in the 2024 Rotary Emergency Service Community Awards.

