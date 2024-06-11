Exceptional life saver acknowledged

Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club (CHSLSC) at Forster and the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch (LNCSLSB) have cause to celebrate through the recognition of another exceptional member in the selection of Nathan De Rooy as one of 28 finalists in the 2024 Rotary Emergency Service Community Awards.
This Rotary award recognises esteemed representatives from NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, VRA, RFS, SES Marine Rescue NSW and Surf Life Saving NSW.
With an awards dinner to be held later this year, all 28 finalists will be acknowledged for their exceptional dedication and valour, and for the unwavering commitment to community safety and well-being.
Nathan De Rooy epitomises this description.
Since becoming a surf life saver in 2005, he has logged nearly 2500 hours service on rostered beach patrols and emergency rescues.
In so doing, Mr De Rooy has previously been awarded the 15-year National Patrol Service Award from SLS Australia in 2021, and from the Australian Honours system, received the National Medal in 2022, and the National Emergency Medal in 2023.
Mr De Rooy gained his first SLS award, the Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC), in 2005 then the Bronze Medallion in 2006.
Over the following years he obtained awards for first aid, advanced resuscitation, inflatable rescue boat crew and driver awards, patrol captain, advanced first aid, aquatic search and rescue, rescue water craft (RWC), gold medallion high surf rescue test certification and gained the Certificate 3 Public Safety (aquatic search and rescue).
This skills base has been expanded with the inclusion of the trainers' award for SRC and Bronze Medallion in 2015, followed by a trainer award in inflatable rescue boat (IRB) and RWC in the 2017-18 season.
In the 2023-24 surf season, he obtained a Certificate 4 in Training and Assessing and being elevated to facilitator IRB and RWC in November 2023.
This year, he obtained the Swiftwater and Floodwater Rescue certification.
At Cape Hawke SLSC, Mr De Rooy has been a patrol officer, committee member, and IRB Captain.
Within the LNCSLS branch, Mr De Rooy has been director of life saving since 2015, a member of the SLSNSW lifesaving standing committee, a member of the Midcoast Council local emergency management committee and local rescue board subcommittee which have included leadership and participation in the 2019-20 regional fires and the 2020-21 Taree and NSW floods events.
His outstanding contributions as a SLS NSW duty officers has seen highly publicised emergency call out roles in the co-ordination of major incidents and rescues involving liaising with other emergency services.
In terms of employment, since 2014 Mr De Rooy has worked as a casual then permanent staff member in NSW government schools throughout the Lower North Coast at Forster ,Pacific Palms and Upper Lansdowne public schools and Great Lakes College Forster campus.
In 2023, he took on the position of head teacher administration and head teacher support - roles which he still holds on top of his substantive position of teacher librarian.
Exceptional surf life savers, such as Nathan De Rooy, provide a multitude of benefits to their communities.
Firstly, they ensure beach goers' safety by promptly responding to emergencies, preventing drownings, and administering first aid when needed.
Their vigilant presence instils confidence in beach visitors, fostering a sense of security.
Moreover, their expertise in water safety and rescue techniques contributes to public education, promoting responsible beach behaviour and preventing accidents. Beyond safeguarding lives, these skilled individuals serve as role models, inspiring others to pursue lifesaving skills and fostering a culture of community service.
Ultimately, exceptional surf life savers are invaluable guardians of coastal communities, saving lives and enriching beach experiences for all.
