Excellent weather, exceptional vehicles and large crowd at Motorfest, Tuncurry

Gridlock was the only way to describe crossing the Forster Tuncurry bridge last Saturday, June 8.
But it was foot traffic and not vehicles which clogged the footpath as thousands of visitors and locals made their way north and south from the Forster Markets to Motorfest, Tuncurry.
An excellent display of vehicles from up and down the Mid North Coast and exceptional winter weather ensured this year's Great Lakes Automobile Club's flagship event was an outstanding success.
It was a great day, with lots of excellent displays, club president, Ron Pulling said.
Held at John Wright Park, Tuncurry on Saturday, June 8, the event attracted thousands of enthusiasts keen to cast their eyes over the 260 plus vehicles of all ages, makes and sizes.
Vehicles drove from Port Macquarie, Maitland, Kempsey, South West Rocks and Gloucester to join a prestigious line-up from Jaguar and Morgan car clubs, while the latest Ambulance NSW vehicle attracted large crowds eager to inspect up-to-the-minute equipment.
Mr Pulling extended his thanks to Great Lakes Palliative Care Support, which sold fundraising raffle tickets, the Lions Club and Rural Fire Service volunteers.
The palliative support group would again receive funds raised on the day.
For a second year self confessed 'car nut' and Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson officially declared the event open.
Mr Pulling extended his thanks to the many local businesses, including MidCoast Ford, which annually support Motorfest, ensuring its ongoing success.
