Laia's two big wins at open

FORSTER'S Laia Pasini was one of the star performers at the Twin Towns Open Roche Series tennis tournament held at Tuncurry and Forster.
Twenty-two-year-old Pasini returned to Australia after completing a tennis college scholarship in the US.
She backed up her No 1 seeding by winning the open women's singles, defeating second seed Shannon Spencer in a hard fought final. Pasini prevailed 7-5. 7-6.
Pasini then teamed with Nathan Monk from Nabiac, another US college player, to take out the mixed doubles. The final produced some quality tennis, with Pasini and Monk downing Gershom Quezada and Shannon Spencer in a tie break, 6-3 (3-6) 10-4.
However, Pasini and Spencer were upset in a marathon quarter-final of the women's doubles, losing to Simone Cameron and Mia Princip 1-6 7-6 8-10.
Camden player, Connor Johnson, the No 3 seed, won the men's T1 singles when accounting for Nick Tozer from Sydney in the final 76 (6-7) 10-8 in another game that went to the tie break.
Olivia Mather, who is coached by Ellise Perks at Old Bar and Tuncurry, made the semi-finals of the 16 years girls' singles.
Twin Towns coach, Ellise Perks said a number of US college players home for the summer break took part in the tournament, lifting the overall standard.
"We had three tiers in the open men because their rankings were so high. It made for really quality tennis,'' she said.
A total of 258 players from Brisbane to Sydney were involved, which is on par with previous years. Ellise said the three day tournament ran smoothly.
"We had no delays at any of the venues because of rain. That was awesome for a June long weekend,'' she said.
Twin Towns is part of a six tournament series that concludes with the finals in Sydney next January.
This was the first major event at Twin Towns Ellise had organised since taking over as coach earlier this year.
Meanwhile Forster Tennis Club will host the Country Championships from Friday, July 5, the biggest tournament in NSW outside of Sydney.
Open and junior events will be decided, with the championship running for eight days with play at Forster, Tuncurry, Old Bar, Taree and Cundletown. Forster will be the headquarters.
"Tennis NSW also hosts a number of events during the championships,'' Ellise added.
