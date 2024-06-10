Ron Irwin's devotion to helping veterans honoured

On the 2024 King's Birthday public holiday, Wingham resident Ron Irwin can bask in the glow of the initials newly added to his name - OAM.
Ron received the 2024 King's Birthday honour for his services to veterans and to sport in local communities over many decades.
"I'm very humbled. But I'm also going accept it in the manner it has been given," Ron said.
"A lot of people have done things with me on the way and (wife) Leslie's worked alongside me for many, many years so she's been part of it."
A week before the announcement, Ron had what he termed "a rough day". It was the 55th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Frank E. Evans after it collided with the MHAS Melbourne near Vietnam. The USS Frank E. Evans sank within five minutes, taking 74 Americans with her. Serving in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Ron was on board the HMAS Melbourne.
It's not the only tragic and historic collision Ron had to endure. He was also on board the Melbourne when it collided with HMAS Voyager off the coast of Jervis Bay five years earlier. Ron spent the night of that collision rescuing people from the water, however 84 people lost their lives.
That long, dark night still lives on in Ron's nightmares.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, Ron served in the navy from 1961 to 1982, and the RAN Reserves from 1982-1996.
Ron has devoted much of his life to helping other veterans.
He has been a member of the Returned Services League (RSL) since 1976, and received life membership in 2018.
Originally a member of Rooty Hill, Eumungerie and Ungarie Sub-branches, it was Wingham Sub-branch, which he joined when moving to Wingham in 2003, where Ron became heavily involved.
His list of positions in the Wingham Sub-branch is long:
In addition to giving his time to the RSL locally, he also served as a delegate for the NSW North Coast District, and a delegate to the State Congress.
An artist, Ron has also been a member of the Art and Soul art therapy group for veterans and emergency services personnel since it's inception in 2018.
Ron's artworks are sometimes donated to community causes. One of these donations was to Wallaby Joe Rural Fire Service brigade as a thank you for their work during the Black Summer bushfires.
An avid cricket fan, Ron also managed to find time to be involved in umpiring the game locally. He was a former president of the Manning and District Umpires Association, and was given life membership of the association in 2011.
Other community members to be honoured in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours list are:
Bob Nelson OAM for service to the communities of the Mid Coast and Gosford.
Roman Mazurek ESM (Emergency Services Medal) for contribution to Marine Rescue.
David Ellis ESM for contibution to surf life saving.
Lorraine Bruce AFSM (Australian Fire Service Medal) for contribution to NSW Rural Fire Service.
