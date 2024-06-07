Great Lakes Advocatesport
Southern United cook Cooks Hill with confidence-boosting win in Newcastle

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 7 2024 - 10:42am, first published 10:07am
SOUTHERN United go into Saturday's Football Newcastle Zone 2 clash against Merewether Advance at Jesmond Park in Newcastle on the back of a confidence-boosting 5-2 over Cooks Hill in a deferred clash played midweek in Newcastle.

