Southern United cook Cooks Hill with confidence-boosting win in Newcastle

SOUTHERN United go into Saturday's Football Newcastle Zone 2 clash against Merewether Advance at Jesmond Park in Newcastle on the back of a confidence-boosting 5-2 over Cooks Hill in a deferred clash played midweek in Newcastle.
"I don;t know much about Merewether, but I do know if we match Wednesday night's effort we'll be very hard to beat,'' an elated coach Jonathon Newman said.
The Ospreys went into the game against Cooks Hill following a string of losses compounded by washed out matches. This was also the first time the club had played a mid-week encounter in Newcastle.
"We had to do it the hard way though, with loose defending under their persistent long ball attack leaving one of their strikers free to put them ahead after 20 minutes,'' Newman said.
However, the Ospreys clicked into gear at the 30 minute mark and Roan Whiteman found the back of the net to equalise just before halftime.
"It was nothing more than we deserved,'' Newman said.
Southern started the second stanza confidently and had strong numbers in attack.
Newman said a perfect Jake Camilleri free kick was expertly nodded home by Mason Moore to give them the lead.
"The result we were after looked more likely when Lachie France back-heeled the ball to Tommy Elder, who finished well and then the win was assured when Roan Whiteman bagged his second, a superb effort with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area,'' Newman said.
"The pressure on Cooks Hill's defence saw them gift us a fifth goal.
"Unfortunately we put the cue in the rack just a little early and allowed them a consolation second goal with seconds left.''
Newman said it was an excellent effort from his side in trying conditions.
"The most pleasing thing about the performance was watching the boys play for each other, something that has been lacking in the last few matches,'' he said.
"The commitment was excellent with several players notching season's best performances so far.
"Since returning to the first grade starting lineup Tommy Elder has been strong and Jake Camilleri stood out as well.
"Blake Barnes-Riddell really drove the team in the middle of the park.''
The previous night, also in Newcastle, the Ospreys came from a 0-2 deficit to level up at 3-3.
However, third grade lost 3-0.
"We've been struggling for numbers the last couple of rounds, and the frequently changing lineups caused by this have cost us results in the last two rounds,'' Newman said.
