Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway at Karuah

Transport for NSW is advising motorists travelling south along the Pacific Highway, between Twelve Mile Creek and North Arm Cove of changes to traffic conditions from next week.
From next Tuesday, June 11, between 7am-5pm signage installation works at two locations at Karuah will begin.
Depending on the weather, work is expected to take two weeks to complete.
The slow lane will be closed in each direction northbound and southbound, with traffic diverted to the fast lane to carry out vegetation clearing and sign foundation work.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
