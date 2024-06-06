Taree eisteddfod piano and instrumental results

FRIDAY, MAY 17
10am session
Section 101 NOVICE PIANO SOLO 6 years and under: 1st Lucy Davis; HC Desmond Brown; HC Thomas Hawkins
Section 102 NOVICE PIANO SOLO 8 years and under: 1st Lucy Davis; 2nd Holly Walraven; 3rd Santiago Rodgers; HC Susannah Healy; HC Alice Chrichton
Section 106 RESTRICTED PIANO SOLO 8 years and under: 1st Santiago Rodgers; 2nd Holly Walraven; 3rd Jasper Evans; HC Lucy Davis
Section 112 PIANO SOLO 8 years and under: 1st Jasper Evans; 2nd Lucy Davis; HC Emma Boucher; HC Susannah Healy
Section 118 PIANO SOLO PRE 1900 8 years and under: 1st Holly Walraven; HC Lucy Davis
Section 124 PIANO SOLO POST 1900 8 years and under: 1st Holly Walraven; VHC Lucy Davis; HC Emma Boucher
Section 103 NOVICE PIANO SOLO, 10 years and under: 1st Elliott Johnston; HC Bella Wiseman; HC Ashling Boyd
Section 107 RESTRICTED PIANO SOLO 10 years and under: 1st Amber Dick; 2nd Lucy Saunders; 3rd Lachlan Zeng; HC William Foster
2pm session
Section 113 PIANO SOLO 10 years and under: 1st Mia Gao; 2nd Mano Wechtler-Heyden; HC Penelope Scholes
Section 119 PIANO SOLO PRE 1900 10 years and under: 1st Kiera Ma; HC Lachlan Zeng; HC Lucy Saunders
Section 142 and Section 143 PRELIMINARY AND FIRST GRADE SOLO: 1st Penelope Scholes; VHC Lachlan Zeng; HC Ashley Linehan
Section 125 PIANO SOLO POST 1900 10 years and under: 1st David Shawn Paul; 2nd Mano Wechtler-Heyden; VHC William Foster; VHC Kiera Ma; HC Penelope Scholes
Section 146 FOURTH GRADE SOLO: 1st Joshua Masters; HC Mano Wechtler-Heyden; HC William Browne
Section 108 RESTRICTED PIANO SOLO 12 years and under: 1st William Browne; VHC Xander Evans; HC Ava Kalogeropoulos
Section 114 PIANO SOLO 12 years and under: 1st Tynan Mackney; 2nd Noah Cross
Section 120 PIANO SOLO PRE 1900 12 years and under: 1st Tynan Mackney
6.30pm session
Section 131 PIANO SOLO TV, STAGE, FILM 12 years and under: 1st Shelly Lett
Section 137: PIANO SOLO JAZZ, BLUES, BOOGIE 12 years and under: 1st Shelly Lett; VHC Tynan Mackney; HC Noah Cross
Section 126 PIANO SOLO POST 1900 12 years and under: 1st Tristan Ma; HC Xander Evans
Section 166 JUNIOR PIANO CHAMPIONSHIP 12 years and under: 1st Xander Evans; 2nd Jasper Evans; HC Tristan Ma ; HC Tynan Mackney
Awards
JUNIOR PIANO CHAMPIONSHIP- Xander Evans
JUNIOR ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Jasper Evans
AGGREGATE POINT SCORE AWARDS: 8 years Holly Walraven; 10 years Mano Wechtler-Heyden; 12 years Tynan Mackney
May 27
10am session
Section 1704 Duets 16 years and Under: 1st Kaylee Blair and Scarlett Donnellan; 2nd Joscelyn Grieve and Ava Brislane; 3rd Holly Platts and Rosie Varty
Section 1705 Duets Open Age: 1st Finly Primmer and Evie Wilson; 2nd Imogen Potter and Elizabeth Archinal
12.30pm session
Section 1712 Trios 14 years and Under: 1st Charlotte Barry , Addison Moscatt and Misty McPherson
Section 1713 Trios 16 years and Under: 1st Evie Wilson, Chen Mei Limsschneider and Lauren Brown; 2nd Peter Douglas, Chelsea Hogg and Danika Martin; 3rd Scarlett Donnellan, Holly Platts and Matthew Callum
Section 1714 Trios Open Age: 1st Ava Brislane, Summer D'Arcy and Joscelyn Grieve
Section 1722/1724, Quartets 14 years and Open Age: 1st Lauren Zenardi, Summer D'Arcy, Joscelyn Grieve and Ava Brislane; Enc Emmily Bezzina, Emma Bourke, Will D'Arcy and Alex Grieve
Section 1660/1661 Entertainer Solo 16 years and Open Age: 1st Pacey MacAuley; Enc Evie Wilson
6pm session
Section 1802 Brass/Concert Bands Open Age: 1st Manning Valley Concert Band
Section 2020 Brass/Concert Bands Championship: 1st Manning Valley Concert Band
Section 1803 Community Vocal Ensembles/Choirs Open Age: 1st Wingsong
Section 2021 Community Vocal Ensembles/Choirs Championship: 1st Manning Valley Choral Society
May 28
10am session
Section 1819 Novice Primary School Bands/Ensemble Groups: 1st Gloucester Public School Winstars; 2nd Wingham Public School Percussion Group
May 28
9am session
Section 1609/1610 Restricted Solo any Instrument 12 and 14 years and Under: 1st Toby Fitzhardinge; 2nd Arzia Williamson-Curry; 3rd Alex Grieve
Section 1611/1612 Restricted Solo any Instrument 16 years and Open Age: 1st Ari Baker; HC Ryder Eyb; Enc Summer D'Arcy
Section 1616 Restricted Solo Post 1900 14 years and Under: 1st Will D'Arcy; 2nd Asher Evans; 3rd Toby Fitzhardinge; Enc Arzia Williamson-Curry
1.30pm session
Section 1627/1628 Advancing Soloist any Instrument 14 and 16 years and Under: 1st Joscelyn Grieve
Section 1629 Advancing Soloist any Instrument open Age: 1st Ben Hunt; Enc Alex Hartup
Section 1633/1634 Instrumental/Electric Music from TV/Stage/Screen/Media 16 years and Under; 1st Gus Griffin; HC Ava Brislane
Section 1643/1644 Instrumental/Electric Solo Pre 1900 16 years and Under: 1st Emmanuel Wiriadinata; Enc Ava Brislane
Section 1647/1648 Instrumental/Electric Solo Post 1900: 1st Joscelyn Grieve; 2nd Ethan Platts; HC Ava Brislane and Finlay Primmer
Section 1649 Instrumental/Electric Solo Post 1900 Open Age: HC Emmanuel Wiriadinata Enc Finlay Primmer
Section 1657 Adult Solo any Instrument: HC Jane Waldron; Enc Mary Webster
6pm session
Section 2013 Sub-Junior Instrumental/Electric Championship 10 years and Under: 1st David Shawn Paul
Section 2011 Intermediate Instrumental/Electric Championship 14 years and Under: 1st Joscelyn Grieve; 2nd Jacob Klaus; 3rd Asher Evans; HC Toby Fitzhardinge; Enc Arzia Williamson-Curry
Section 2010 Senior Instrumental/Electric Championship Open Age: 1st Gus Griffin
May 30
9.30am session
Section 1821 Secondary School Brass/Concert Band or Ensemble Group: 1st GLC College Band
Section 1820A Secondary School Rock/Modern/Folk Band Years 7 to 8: 1st Great Lakes College Tuncurry Campus
Section 1820B Secondary School Rock/Modern/Folk Band Years 9 to 10: 1st CHS Group 2; 2nd Bulahdelah CS
Section 1820C Secondary School Rock/Modern/Folk Band Years 11 to 12: 1st Patchwork; 2nd MVAC C; 3rd GLC Senior Campus Group 2
SPECIAL AWARDS
Junior Encouragement Award: Archie Lynch
Senior Encouragement Award: Ava Brislane
Mid Coast Council Awards: Evie Wilson, Ethan Platts and Ari Baker
Linda Gilbert Scholarship: Asher Evans
Denva Bird Memorial Award: Arzia Williamson-Curry
Richard Crook Scholarship: Emmanuel Wirradinata
Smile Scholarships: Gus Griffin and Joscelyn Grieve
May 28 - 1.30pm session
Section SB02 Vocal or Instrumental Solo Performance: 1st Rachael Wills; 2nd Darcy Hobden; 3rd Ryan Shakeshaft; Enc Emily Reeves
