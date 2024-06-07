Forster students rub shoulders with their NRL heroes

Across country and regional NSW, Indigenous school children live and breathe for only one thing, the game of rugby league.
This passion for the game is shown at the highest level, with Indigenous people accounting for only two per cent of the country's population but a massive 11 per cent of the NRL players.
This is a huge statistic for Aboriginal and Indigenous athletes.
Earlier this month Manning Great Lakes Police District, in partnership with Forster Public School and Great Lakes College Forster campus, 11 students were given the opportunity of a lifetime to participate in the Penrith Panthers Rugby League Sticks to Stadium program
The aim of this program was to increase the percentage of Indigenous youth making it to the required NRL level and to ensure these schoolchildren and youth could fulfil their dreams not only in the sporting field but in their school studies and the progress their careers after school whether it be starting an apprenticeship, studying at university, TAFE or getting a job in the workforce, Manning Great Lakes Police District Detective Inspector, Paul Quigg said.
According to one excited Sticks to Stadium participant, 'rugby league is our heart and soul'.
The club is supporting the police district's Aboriginal youth through this valuable program, Insp Quigg said.
"Participation in the program is used as a reward for good behaviour and attendance at school, while the positive social and cultural experiences is transformative for the school children to make this journey to the Penrith Panthers Rugby League Academy and learn what it takes to be a NRL player under the Penrith Panthers Rugby League program."
Prior to arriving at Penrith students were given a tour of NSW Rugby League Centre of Excellence, Sydney Olympic Park by CEO, David Trodden, followed by a group photograph in the NSW State of Origin dressing room prior.
The students then spent time at BOUNCE Homebush, an activity sponsored by Tobwabba Aboriginal Medical Service.
After arriving at the Penrith Panthers Rugby League Academy, the students were met former NRL player and Panthers Aboriginal and Indigenous welfare officer, Glen Liddiard.
A Biripi man, Glen's family came from Dingo Forest near Wingham.
Glen shared his background with the students before describing how education was building a strong Aboriginal culture within the Penrith Panthers.
Glen also spoke about the importance of attending school and obtaining a good education, making the right choices in life, as well as being a good role model on and off the field.
He also showed school students through the club's facilities and outlined what it took to be a NRL player, the sacrifices made in order to succeed at a first grade NRL level - dedication, maintaining good nutrition and looking after your sporting injuries through recovery and rehabilitation programs.
The two-day trip wrapped up with a visit to Sydney Zoo's Eastern Creek site before attending an NRL game between the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons before a players' meet and greet .
The students returned to Forster after an exciting few days in Sydney which taught them a lot about making the right choses in life and what you must do to become a NRL player, Insp Quigg said.
"The comments from some of the school students were priceless; one student said about the program: 'This rugby league program has changed my life.'
This was the aim of the program, to change these students lives, Insp Quigg said.
"Another one of the students said the 'Sticks to Stadium' program was the best experience that he had ever been involved with and he learnt a lot about being a better person and staying out of trouble."
There is no doubt this program was designed to develop Aboriginal youth in our community to make the right choses and not being easily led, Insp Quigg said.
"I believe we have achieved this goal from the feedback obtained from the school students as well as their outstanding behaviour throughout the trip.
"The students received high praise from Glen Liddiard and several other senior staff members from Penrith Panthers Rugby League Club and David Trodden.
"This program has set the foundation for these students to achieve their goals in life as well as not giving up when the going gets tough.
"I would like to finish with a quote which is on the wall of the Penrith Panthers Rugby League Academy, 'Success is the sum of small efforts repeated daily - Don't let fear, failure or setbacks get in the way.'
I would like to thank the following people who made this trip which a success, David Trodden, Chief
