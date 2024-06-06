Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Vikings raid Pacific Palms SLSC

By Anne Evans
Updated June 6 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following another successful season, Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club recently held its annual awards night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.