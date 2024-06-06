Vikings raid Pacific Palms SLSC

Following another successful season, Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club recently held its annual awards night.
The smallest club in the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch in terms of membership, Pacific Palms owes it continued existence to a small band of dedicated citizens.
In fact, it is one of the smallest clubs on the Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) register.
It is more the size of the fight in the dog than the dog in the fight that has enabled the club to service the needs of the district, and to hold its head high among the 190,000 members in 314 affiliated SLSA clubs.
At the annual awards ceremony, under the theme of Viking warriors, club members and their families arrived attired as Thor Hemsworth and Hela Blanchett lookalikes and scurrying young 'kidj' to toast and celebrate.
Although the food theme was more India than Scandinavia, the club tradition was followed as members brought along an exceptional array of a curry dishes to share.
Likewise, maybe the Viking preference for mead was also deferred in preference for beer and wine.
Club president, Jerrad Allen expressed his gratitude for those who assisted the night co-ordinating food and setting up the venue.
This year the tables were lined with blank paper and crayons were supplied for juniors to do some artwork to complement the Viking theme with some exceptional work being done.
Mr Allen also expressed his gratitude to the members of the five patrol groups, especially to those like Paul Martin who, as a patrol captain, does double duty.
He also noted that, having had more than 22,000 visitors on the beach over the season, only one rescue was recorded.
He attributed this to the high quality of beach management by patrols which priorities proactive preventative interventions to reactive rescues.
The role of announcing and presenting awards were shared by Jerrad Allen, Jeanette Allen, Michael Patroni, Peter Gesling, Leisa Roe, Mark Martin, Kel McCredie and Janne Moran
All junior nipper members received a trophy which allows them to have a record of their progression through the junior development program from five to under 14 years.
The program was designed to ensure children have fun at the beach while participating in lessons that would give them a pathway to becoming a fully rounded participant in both lifesaving and surf sport.
2023-34 nipper age champions: Under six years, Olivia Elliott and Beau Hobson; under seven years, Charlie Elliott; under eight years, Jamieson and Lilith Landow; under nine years, Nalu O'Brien and Hughie Jamieson; under 10 Harlem Towner; under 11 Tom Jenkinson; under 12 Fred Milburn; under 13 Rhys Munn, and under 14 Dante Howard.
Nipper of the year, Hudson Lyon.
Club instructor of the year, John Dingle.
Active service for five years, Barbara Shine; 10 years, Matt Bannerman, Elana Knight and Ian Sercombe.
Patrol captain of the year, Jerry Edwards; patrol person of the year, Vera Sprothern; patrol team of the year, women's patrol and national patrol dervice swards (SLSA) 10 years. Matt Bannerman.
Club members who fulfilled 100 per cent of their patrol duties. These were Jeanette Allen, Jerrad Allen, Heike Carmichael, Cathy Dodds, Jerry Edwards, Wendy Elliott, Peter Gesling, Hunter Jamieson, Elena Knight, Adam Landow, Julie Marsh, Mark Martin, Paul Martin, Brian Munn, Greg Robbins, Leisa Roe, Ian Sercombe, Barb Shine, Vera Sprothern, Simon Truskett and Kim Winter.
The junior club person of the year went to Dante Howard while the prestigious club person of the year was Heike Carmichael.
Traditionally, the presentation of the club person was the final award.
But, this year has seen a reason for the special celebration.
Life Membership of the Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club was bestowed upon Paul Martin. Paul is the first former nipper member to be awarded this prestigious award following 32 years membership to the club.
