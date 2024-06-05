4 reasons to try Japanese whisky for yourself

This is branded content.
There are various whiskies created all over the world, and many people make a hobby out of trying as many as they can.
You might have heard of Japanese whisky, but how can you tell if it's worth your time or not?
Is it just the same as Scotch whisky, or are there any distinguishable differences that you'll appreciate in spending your hard-earned money on a bottle?
In our opinion, yes.
Keep reading to find out our four reasons why we think you should grab a bottle of Japanese whisky for yourself and give it a try.
First off, what are we even talking about?
Well, Japanese whisky is most commonly made from barley and distilled in a continuous still rather than the pot stills used to make many other types of whiskey.
Some of the most popular Japanese whiskies, such as Suntory and Hakushu, age their malt in casks previously used for bourbon, sherry, and other types of wine.
The casks are then stored in different conditions, including cold and humid cellars and warm warehouses, to create a wide variety of flavours.
These are then blended together, and this creates a lighter whisky than the traditional Scotch.
Japanese distillers are known for adding other ingredients to their whiskies, such as fruit and flower petals, so these will definitely influence the flavour and overall drinking experience.
Japanese whisky is certainly a unique spirit made in a slightly different way from most other whiskies around the world. It's often considered great for beginners thanks to its light and fragrant flavour.
Now we know exactly what Japanese whisky is and a little more about it, let's get into convincing you to try some for yourself:
Unlike Scotch and Irish whiskies, Japanese whisky is only produced according to the season.
This means that the amount made each year is lower than other mass-produced whiskies, making it the rarer option and often more difficult to get your hands on.
Don't you want to be a part of the exclusive group of connoisseurs who have tried this unique and beautiful blend?
Then you'd better get clued up where you're likely to find it, and when.
Japanese whiskies are distilled at least twice, like most of the other types of whiskies in the world.
However, some distillers wondered 'Why stop there?' and instead distil their whiskies up to four times, giving it an incredible clarity that other similar spirits simply can't recreate.
As a result, some of the best Japanese whiskies tend to be much smoother and easier to drink, and they also boast a complex flavour palate thanks to the longer production process.
To further this still, most Japanese whiskies are made with water from natural springs that are clear and crisp compared to other water sources.
This water is said to have a significant impact on the taste of Japanese whiskies too, as well as the clarity of each bottle.
Along with malted barley, Japanese whiskies are often made with rice.
This is put into the mash bill along with the malted barley, with some having a split as drastic as 50% barley and 50% rice!
You'll be hard-pressed to find another whisky on the market that uses so much rice these days!
Japanese whiskies don't often need to mature for as long as other types of whiskies do, so they can be sold with a higher alcohol content.
This not only gives them a bolder flavour that's rich and delicious, but it also makes sure you get to enjoy it to its full potential without wasting too much of a bottle at once.
You can also get away with smaller servings when your friends and family undoubtedly want to try some of your new Japanese whisky!
And there you have it, four reasons why we think the next whisky you buy should be Japanese.
Not only is it unique and delicious, but it's also often higher in ABV, rarer than other whiskies on the market, and comes with incredible clarity that is difficult to find in whiskies from other countries.
Please drink mindfully and responsibly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.