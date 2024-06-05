Boaties urged to play safe this long-weekend

Marine Rescue NSW is urging boaties to plan, prepare and be vigilant on the water this King's Birthday long-weekend
More than 3400 Marine Rescue NSW volunteers are ready to respond to boaters needing assistance across the state during the weekend.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner, Alex Barrell said if conditions allowed he expected large numbers of boaters to hit the water over the long weekend.
"We are urging all boaters to plan and prepare before heading out on the state's waterways this June long weekend," he said.
"Check the weather forecast before departure and continue monitoring because if conditions change rapidly you could end up in a life-threatening situation.
"If you haven't taken your vessel out recently, check the engine and battery, make sure you have fresh fuel and plenty in reserve along with the correct safety equipment.
"We ask all boaters to be safe, vigilant and respectful on the water, enjoy the voyage and most importantly return home safe."
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers completed 90 search and rescue missions during last year's King's Birthday long weekend, safely returning 205 people to shore.
"The pleasing thing about boating behaviour during last year's long weekend was that more than 2100 vessels Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW ensuring our dedicated volunteers kept watch for their safe return," Commissioner Barrell said.
"We are encouraging all boaters to make Logging On part of their pre-launch behaviour either via the free Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF channel 16, it only takes a minute to protect a lifetime," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW recently received confirmation from Buckingham Palace that His Majesty King Charles III graciously retained the Patronage of Marine Rescue NSW.
"His Majesty's commitment maintains the link between Marine Rescue NSW and the Royal Family," Commissioner Barrell said.
"His Majesty's Patronage dates back to the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol, whose members became an integral part of Marine Rescue NSW," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
