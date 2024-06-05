How can teachers best support students with special needs?

This is branded content.
Inclusivity in education is a critical cornerstone of its success.
Providing equitable opportunities, especially to those with special needs, is essential to ensure everyone is given reasonable opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive in an educational environment.
At the helm of the classroom, the teacher wears many hats, and one of the most important is creating a classroom that supports the diverse learning requirements of their students.
From adapting teaching strategies to making assigned work approachable from different directions and dimensions, educators can use many approaches to ensure that students feel like their needs are met.
If you're already an educator or are pursuing online education courses to make that dream a reality, it's important you know how to best support every student - particularly those with special needs. Let's explore some ways you can do this.
The first step of the process is understanding the individual requirements of the students within the classroom. Special needs can encompass a wide range of different behavioural or learning difficulties, and every student is unique in their requirements.
Luckily, schools will have policies guiding how special needs can be addressed, with documentation and recommendations from parental meetings and mental health professionals usually attached to a student's individual file.
Teachers must use these resources and stay in communication with support staff, parents, and specialists to help gather insight into the needs, strengths, and challenges of these students, especially if an issue hasn't been previously identified and the student needs extra support in a particular area.
The important part of this stage of the process is open communication and acceptance of differences. Try and give students as many "ways-in" to your lessons as possible, even if they haven't been identified as having special needs.
This is key. When you address the class and give instructions, even the most attentive, neurotypical student will struggle to pay attention on a Friday afternoon when your classroom is directly opposite the school's oval.
The important part of differentiated instruction is giving students a range of different ways to engage with what you're saying to them.
Don't just talk, ask questions, write answers on the board, engage with a PowerPoint and keep all of the instructions visible in large print, at all times.
Offer alternative assignments, or, better yet, make assignments more open-ended. Instead of a written book report, why not a spoken one?
Perhaps a more creative assignment based on the thematic concerns of the book, rather than a boilerplate text response, although I recognise that there must be deference to curriculum.
Through flexible and responsible teaching practices, teachers can create a more inclusive learning environment where everyone can succeed.
Consistent routines and having an identifiable structure in how lessons are run can help students with special needs by making the classroom a predictable space, thus reducing anxiety about what could happen during the course of a lesson.
Teachers can establish clear expectations, routines, and visual supports to consistently and sustainably help students, and this assistance doesn't end with just the students in the classroom with special needs.
Making a classroom a place where students can reliably predict the sort of learning that will happen can also assist with getting students into a learning mindset as soon as a 'familiar' activity is introduced.
By fostering this sort of learning environment, students across the special needs spectrum can be empowered to actively participate in classroom activities.
We're living in an era where technology seems to be continuously evolving.
Assistive technology is always improving and can play a massive role in removing some of the barriers to entry for students with special needs, especially things like text-to-speech software which can be critical for those hard of hearing.
In addition, interactive educational apps have never been better, and once again can benefit every student in the classroom.
Engaging with technological resources and integrating them into teaching practice can enhance accessibility and also improve engagement from students - don't just rely on a slide deck to try and entice students.
This isn't a journey that you have to go through on your own, though.
Teaching can be tough, and teachers already have tons on their plate, so engaging with the support services that are present at school can be a great way to meet the complex needs of students in your class who have special needs.
Leverage the expertise, time, and resources of others so that you can make things better for everyone in the classroom, and also maintain a collaborative approach to supporting student learning and well-being.
Inclusive education is a core part of the Australian education system. After all, 'public' education should be available to the public, not just those who don't have special needs.
Providing equitable classroom opportunities through adjustment of lesson plans, classroom environments, and assignments are all excellent ways in which we can make learning spaces places where everyone can thrive.
Never hesitate to ask for help when you need it, though, you're never alone in your journey to make your classroom available to all!
