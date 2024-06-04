Compliance rules a bugbear for clubs

MID Coast Football's Northern NSW Women's Premier League coach, Mandi Langlar says Football Australia compliance regulations for premier league competitions make it difficult for smaller clubs to operate.
Langlar took over as coach of the premier league squad this year after previously being involved with the Mid Coast Football junior grades.
She said recent wet weather and the resulting closure of fields underline the problems Mid Coast faces in the Northern NSW league.
"There's no investment from Football Australia into these leagues,'' the former Australian representative said.
"Yet, they expect clubs and organisations that are struggling as it is to find more investment to comply with these requirements.
"We have to have seating for so many people; different medical rooms and things like that.
"In my opinion it is hard to make a professional league out of what is pretty much an amateur competition. Certainly the players aren't paid a fortune.
"It's hard to swallow, but they are the rules we have to play by.''
Taree's Zone Field is the club's headquarters for the Northern NSW senior and junior competitions.
The ground was closed late last season due to concerns about the surface.
Mid Coast then transferred home matches to Tuncurry.
However, Langlar said there is no longer a plan B should the zone field be out of action.
"The grounds we play on have to meet requirements and there's not many of those fields in the Mid-Coast region,'' Langlar said.
The grounds we play on have to meet requirements and there's not many of those fields in the Mid-Coast region.- Northern NSW Women's Premier League coach, Mandi Langlar
Like all clubs in the competition Mid Coast had matches postponed due to wet weather to schedule.
Langlar spoke previously about the problems the club faced with travel making it impossible to play mid-week catch-up fixtures.
Mid Coast is the only club in the league not based in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
This means the games have to be slotted into a weekend, meaning play on Saturday and Sunday.
Langlar was conducting training sessions for her side on a tennis court when fields in the area were shut earlier this month.
She said she was told to stop as this didn't meet criteria for a training venue.
Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher described the licensing requirements the zone has to meet for its high performance teams as 'huge.'
"We have to have fencing for the fields, scaffolding for cameras, scoreboards, dugouts that hold 11 players, player races, a medical room, defibs... the list goes on and on,'' he said in an interview last month.
"It's very difficult for us financially, but this is coming from FA (Football Australia), because they are trying to lift standards.
"Unfortunately the money isn't coming from FA to help cover the costs.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.