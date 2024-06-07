Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Larry takes on a new role

June 7 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larry Budgen will be leaving Football Mid North Coast after 10 years.
Larry Budgen will be leaving Football Mid North Coast after 10 years.

Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) technical director, Larry Budgen, will take on the role of regional talent development officer with Northern NSW in September.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.