Larry takes on a new role

Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) technical director, Larry Budgen, will take on the role of regional talent development officer with Northern NSW in September.
Budgen has worked for more than a decade at FMNC to implement and facilitate a pathway for the talented players in the zone.
This includes players in the Mid Coast FC squads, the JDL teams, SAP squads and the development teams, as well as within NNSWF initiatives such as the Talent Support Program (TSP).
A total of 29 players have made the step-up from community football to academy football, and beyond during his time in his role.
His passion and drive have now seen him given the opportunity to expand his skills and knowledge across regional football through his new role at Northern NSW Football.- Lance Fletcher
"Larry has always worked hard to ensure players within our zone have opportunities beyond our local area,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said.
"His passion and drive have now seen him given the opportunity to expand his skills and knowledge across regional football through his new role at Northern NSW Football.
"On behalf of the board of directors, I wish Larry great success."
