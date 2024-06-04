Ospreys in catch-up mode

SOUTHERN United has started what could be an exhausting run of games in the Football Newcastle Zone 2 competition.
In a season marred by wet weather and washout, the Ospreys this week play a deferred game against Cooks Hill in Newcastle, with the second and third grades tonight, Tuesday, June 4 and firsts tomorrow night.
Southern United hoped to have Jake Camilleri, Mark Mallia and Brock Gutherson back for the Wednesday encounter.
First grade coach, Jonathon Newman said last week the club was preparing for a solid few weeks as they endeavour to catch up with the postponed games.
The Ospreys game against South Maitland was a victim of last weekend's heavy rain.
"We're currently experiencing a bit of an availability crisis, so the weekend's washout wasn't all bad apart from adding to the pile-up in fixtures,'' Newman said.
Newman said earlier this week that he wasn't looking any further ahead than Wednesday night's catch-up fixture.
However, the Ospreys are due to play Merewether in Newcastle on Saturday.
Merewether sits one points higher than Southern United on the ladder, although as Newman has previously pointed out, this is deceptive given the number of washed out games to be played.
Southern United will again be on the road, as the club hasn't played at home for a month.
Meanwhile, Mike Parsons from Taree has been returned unopposed as chairman of Northern NSW Football.
Mr Parsons was elected last year. He is a former Football Mid North Coast chairman.
