Reunion of two top teams

FORSTER-Tuncurry's July 20 Group Three Rugby League game against Wingham at the Harry Elliott Oval also will be a reunion of the club's 1994 and 2004 premiership winning sides.
Both grand final wins were milestones for the club.
The 1994 side, coached by former test second rower, Dennis Tutty, went through the season unbeaten before finally downing Wauchope 20-4 in the grand final.
The Hawks were also awarded the Clayton Cup by the Country Rugby League as the most successful club that season in country football.
Greg Hill was the captain.
Last year Hill was inducted into the Group Three Hall of Fame.
David Elliott was captain-coach of the 2004 squad.
The Hawks thrashed Wingham 50-6 in the grand final played at the Harry Elliott Oval.
This remains the only grand final played in the Great Lakes.
Dean Basham was named player of the grand final. Like Hill, Basham is now a member of the Group Three Hall of Fame.
