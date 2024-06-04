Hawks searching for first win

FORSTER-Tuncurry head into the general bye for the June long weekend still without a win in the Group Three Rugby League first grade season.
The Hawks have been competitive for most of their games but have still to post competition points from four outings.
However, all games have been against sides expected to be among the contenders for major honours this year.
Forster played Macleay Valley in the opening round followed by Port Macquarie Sharks, Old Bar and last Sunday, Wauchope.
Here the Hawks were down 8-4 at halftime against Wauchope but finally succumbed 28-8.
Forster-Tuncurry's next game will be against Port City at Port Regional Stadium on Sunday, June 16.
Usually one of the powerhouses of the competition, the Breakers have struggled this season, and like the Hawks have yet to win a game.
Port coach, Tim Donovan explained the Breakers have lost up to seven members of last season's first grade side and will be fielding a young team this year.
He admitted this will be a rebuilding time for the club.
The Hawks also have a deferred game against Wingham Tigers to play.
This has been confirmed for Saturday, June 28.
There's no first or reserve grade or women's league tag matches scheduled that weekend, although a full round of under 18s will be played at Lake Cathie on the Sunday.
Meanwhile it has been confirmed that Ethan Ferguson, a NSW under 19 representative last year, will play out this season with Wingham.
Ferguson started the year with Newcastle club Northern Hawks.
